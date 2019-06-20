Tirumalgiri to be made model colony with 2BHK: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said the double bedroom houses at Tirumalgiri of Chivvemla mandal would be developed as a model colony in the State.

Jagdish Reddy was speaking after launching the selection of beneficiaries for 80 double bedroom houses constructed at Tirumalgiri through a draw system in the District Collectorate.

The Minister said the State government was committed to providing double bedroom houses to all the shelterless families in the State and was making efforts in this direction. He said that works on double bedroom houses were delayed due to the election code and other technical problems.

He also instructed the officials to complete the road works, taken up at a cost of Rs 90 crore, in the area at the earliest. The pattas of the double bedroom houses would now have photographs of the beneficiaries.

Stating that the double bedroom house was a flagship project of the government, he asked the people not to approach brokers.

He also said drinking water facility, electricity supply and other basic amenities would be developed in Tirumalgiri model colony soon. House warming of the beneficiaries would be conducted on June 28, he added.

District Collector D Amoy Kumar, Joint Collector Sanjay Kumar, Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar and others were present.

