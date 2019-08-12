Tirupathi back to farm after Everest dream

By | Published: 12:25 am

Vikarabad: Mountaineer G Tirupathi Reddy, who conquered Mount Everest in May, was spotted sweating it out in his agriculture field at Yellakonda of Nawabpet in Vikarabad recently.

Reddy, who completed ITI, developed a keen interest in mountaineering, and his dream is to scale the seven highest peaks in the seven continents in the next couple of years. Son of farmer couple Gopal Reddy and Anitha from Yellakonda, he has so far conquered Mt Kilimanjaro (the tallest peak in Africa), Mt Kosciuszko (the tallest peak in Australia), Mt Renok (one of the highest peaks in the Himalayas) and Mt Everest.

His family, which is dependent on agriculture for their livelihood, grows cotton in the one acre of land they own besides a couple of acres taken on lease. Reddy also plies an autorickshaw from Yellakonda to Nawabpet to supplement the income.

He solely depended on donors to complete half of his dream. Reddy appeared on several newspapers and televisions channels giving interviews, after becoming only fourth Telangana person to conquer Mt Everest after Shekarbabu Bachenepally, his mentor, Malavath Poorna and Anand. Tukaram Angoth has made it five by conquering the Everest minutes after Reddy reached the highest peak. While Poorna, Anand and Tukaram reached when they were students, Tirupathi Reddy, who holds not a great record in studies, did not get much support from any institution or government. He had to depend solely on individual donors such as former sarpanch of Shankarpally, Athmalingam, Winners Foundation and many others.

However, he had to borrow some Rs 5 lakh from some private persons to meet his Everest expedition expenses. After conquering Everest, Reddy had the burden of clearing his debts.

With still chasing the dream of conquering the seven summits, Reddy and his family are working to clear the debts, hoping a good yield this year and by running the auto. The villagers and his friends were humbled by Tirupathi’s attitude and pained to see him struggle even after achieving so much. He shared the dais with MPs, MLAs and other noted personalities earlier and now, he is working in his agriculture field. He was felicitated at least in 50 programmes so far, said villagers.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Tirupathi Reddy exuded confidence that he would certainly realise his dream by overcoming all hurdles in his way. The mountaineer, who met TRS working president KT Rama Rao recently, was assured of help.

