TITA aims to prepare 1 lakh coders by 2022

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Association (TITA) as part of its Digithon programme has announced that it will look to impart coding skills to one lakh people by 2022. For this, the association has inked a pact with University of Texas at Dallas, US and will be imparting training through this association.

Speaking about the need for honing coding skills, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that coding was now becoming a sought-after skill and that is definitely worth learning. Keeping this in view, TITA and the University of Texas at Dallas agreed to impart basic coding skills. “TITA has set the goal of training 1 lakh people in coding by 2022,” he said.

Coding is the backbone of any computer-related operation from creating software, apps, websites, or games all require knowledge of programming languages. Experts will train to code based on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology developed Scratch which will focus on the basic level program, developing games, voice to text conversion, developing games based on Python programming. By the end of the two weeks, the trained youth will be able to develop basic-level video games.

Participants will receive a certificate issued jointly by UTD and Digithon. Those interested in the coding program can register themselves at the following link bit.ly/digithon_academy. More details can be had from the following contacts 6300368705;8123123434.

