TITA announces presidents for its NRI chapters

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), a platform for Telugu techies present globally, has announced new NRI chapter presidents for 13 countries. While appointing the new office bearers, TITA has taken into account the assistance extended to techies joining afresh as well as those already staying there.

TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said appointments for China and Hong Kong had been deferred due to coronavirus. These two along with other nation’s chapters will be announced shortly. The TITA chapters, which are present in multiple nations, have been taking up several charity and awareness programmes in India as well as abroad. The chapters had been a good support to families in distress, he said.

Among others, TITA NRI wing aided in bringing awareness about Telangana and its culture in Mexico and also facilitated the Mexicans to play Bathukamma there, said Makthala.

In another instance, the Singapore chapter worked proactively in getting the mortal remains of a techie, Vijay Kumar Yagella, who died in Singapore on August 4, to India. The TITA America chapter too worked in a similar way when another techie Raj Kiran died in America. The local chapter aided in bringing the remains home.

NRI TITA members have also trained online several members going offshore to pursue higher education. They offered free training in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cyber security, digital marketing and others courses, which otherwise would have cost a lot.

In addition to these, many TITA associates, as part of their efforts to give back to the society, have been part of digital literacy campaigns. They have provided computers, printers, projectors and other digital tools free of cost. They have also supported IIIT-Basar students to pursue further education by extending a financial support of Rs 2.24 lakh.

TITA NRI members are also taking part in employment and education related programmes in their native towns, Makthala said. He said more chapters would be opened in nations where the Telugu techies were active. He expressed hope that the new NRI chapters would continue to actively engage with related stakeholders.

TITA global chapters and presidents: America – Manoj Thatikonda, UK – Vishwak Lakkireddy, Canada – Ranjith Gavala, Dubai – Naresh Mandhula, Kuwait – Samiuddin, Malaysia – Ayachandra, Mexico – Ramesh Seliveri, Uruguay – Niranjan Byraboina, Singapore – Santhosha Kala, South Africa – Kishore Pulluri, Paris – Sivananda Kaundinya, Australia – Naresh Lala, Netherlands – Vikas Jagpath.

