TITA to conduct workshop for students at JNTU Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), in collaboration with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) will be organising ‘Telangana Yuva Nirman’, a free workshop for students. Information Technology aspirants and unemployed youth at JNTU-H auditorium on December 30 from 9 am to 5.30 pm.

The annual event consists of sessions on soft skills like interview, communication, motivation and goal settings by renowned personality development gurus. Technical sessions will also be conducted on latest technologies like ERP, cyber security, digital media, big data, cloud computing, opportunities in the solar energy sector and mobile application development by leading IT industry experts in these domains, according to press release.

“For those students who aspire for overseas higher education, a session is scheduled for them, which will focus only on overseas career study,” said founder president TITA, Sundeep Kumar Makthala.