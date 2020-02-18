TITA embarks on water literacy campaign from Basar

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: After taking up several digital literacy campaigns, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has now embarked on a water literacy campaign that aims at bringing awareness about water, its use, conservation and effective management.

The campaign was inaugurated on Monday at Basar, the abode of Goddess Saraswathi. The curriculum for the awareness programme will be designed by the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (Walamtari) with the support of Waterman of India, Raman Magsaysay Award winner and Stockholm Water Prize winner Rajendra Singh .

Launching the campaign at Basar, Rajendra Singh said water conservation is the responsibility of all stakeholders including farmers, students and the general public. He said Basar was already identified as 100 per cent digital literate village and the same spirit would be required for the Water Literacy campaign.

TITA, will take up the Water Literacy campaign which will begin from Basar from the first week of March and will cover the population of about 8,000 in Basar, said TITA founder and global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala. According to him, the objective of the programme is to achieve 100 per cent Water Literacy in the village.

“It will cover sources of water, its right use, conservation and management. It will also include river system, groundwater recharging and steps to be taken for maintaining the water table. Later, an assessment or a test will also be conducted and certificates will be issued,” Makthala said. The campaign assumes significance as effective water management is enlisted in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of the United Nations.

Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation chairman V Prakash Rao said that 84 per cent of farmers were dependent on groundwater and rains for cultivation and there was a need for awareness for putting the irrigation system to optimum use.

General secretary of TREF (Telangana Retired Engineer’s Forum) Shyam Prasad Reddy, RGUKT Basar EO Prof Rajeshwar Rao, Srisailam, Rakesh Reddy, TITA members Rajender Reddy Sheri, Bharath Pateneni, Srikanth, Karunkar Reddy, Basar Sarpanch Laxman Rao, MPP, Vidhya Bharati Peeth students and others participated in the event.

