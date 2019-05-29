TITA, IIIT Basar sign MoU

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:40 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIIT Basar to establish incubation centres for startup and industrial innovation at the Electronics wing of the campus. These will be implemented under Telangana Incubation and Innovation Centre (TIIC).

The MoU has been signed between IIIT Basar vice-chancellor Dr A Ashok and TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

The incubation centre for startups will involve students in the innovation process that will aid startups in their product or solutions development, and the industry incubation centre will aid large enterprises in their innovation.

The organising committee will comprise of the vice-chancellor, dean and TITA president besides one RGUKT representative and three TITA members. As a part of this MoU, RGUKT has agreed to allocate the land of an extent of 10,000 sq ft to TITA to run TIIC operations.

