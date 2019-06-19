TITA, IIIT Basara open incubation centre

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has signed a MoU with IIIT Basara for establishment of Telangana Innovation and Incubation Centre (TIIC) which was inaugurated on Wednesday. TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala along with IIIT Basara administrative officer Srihari inaugurated the centre. Many other colleges across the State will also have such incubation centers in coming days.

Major focus of TITA is to ensure opportunities of learning and innovation for the rural students. Similarly, the incubation centre will function as a place to make students the job givers rather than job seekers. This is the second incubation centre under TIIC in IIIT Basara so far.

The new incubation centre will rope in more number of students and use their expertise and interest towards facilitating innovation in their fields of interest in association with different companies. As per the new MoU, the new centre will function as a separate department. The IIIT management would allocate a 10,000 sq ft area for two incubation centres in the campus.

TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that various programs have been designed to promote startup culture among students. He said, “Our goal is to educate the students from across the State and such incubation centres would come up in many other parts of the State soon.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter