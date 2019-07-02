TITA imparts digital training in Gadwal

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:45 pm

Hyderabad: Large number of students along with government officials has participated in the two-day Digital Digithon Yatra organised by Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) at Jogulamba Gadwal district headquarters.

The Yatra was flagged off by Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan in Hyderabad two days ago and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy launched it in the district. The event was organised to impart technical and necessary IT education to the government school students.

About 150 techies participated in the programme, where they stayed with government school kids and educated them on digital literacy. The focus is on basic computer, internet usage, e-mail, cashless transactions, Google Maps, searching and other topics.

TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said on the occasion that this programme was designed to create awareness to the government school kids about new opportunities of employment.

