TITA to conduct training, internship in AI

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) in association with Government of Telangana has announced to conduct an online in-plant training (IPT) and internship programme on artificial intelligence and machine learning from May 15 to 28.

Selected candidates will get a chance to work as interns in Tconsult telemedicine offered by TITA and Department of Culture’s ‘Our Art Our Identity’ projects.

The two-week programme seeks to train students and faculty on basics of AI and other topics and the fee for it is Rs 5,000 for the module.

Training will be imparted on AI and mock problems would be given to participants. A hackathon will be organised post training. TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said training would be supervised by data scientists and subject experts, according to a release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .