TITA to expand scope of TConsult

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:53 pm

Hyderabad: After successfully implementing telemedicine project TConsult across several districts, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) is now expanding its scope by integrating the sub-centers, primary health centers and community health centers. This will provide access to e-doctor and digital health records for all patients at all levels of health centers.

TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said a pilot to digitally integrate the sub-centers, primary health centers and community health centers will be launched shortly in Aler Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. District collector Anita Ramachandran and MLA Gongidi Sunitha are supporting the integration of health centers, he said.

A TConsult team comprising Makthala and other members Srikanth Uppala, Sowmya, Rana Pratap and Bharath has done a field of study of the facilities and infra available and the pilot will be launched in the first week of July. The pilot at Aler will digitally integrate up to the community health center but the plan is to integrate till district hospital level, he said.

This telemedicine integration will allow the doctors to give appointments as per availability, Makthala said adding that electronic medical records will help the doctors offer the required treatment instead of assessing afresh. e-prescription will also be available, he said.

