TITA to host world’s first Covid-19 online hackathon on Janata Curfew Day

By | Published: 4:22 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to bring awareness about coronavirus, software professionals body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has decided to hold an online hackathon on March 22 (Sunday) to coincide with the Janata Curfew call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala said event’s aim is to encourage youth evolve technology solutions that will help in dealing with Covid-19. The hackathon will be held by TITA in association with the Technology Innovation and Incubation Centre (TIIC) and the Government of Telangana.

TITA, which is supporting the PM’s call to break the chain, will support ideas that will emerge through the hackathon. “We are looking up to the youth to evolve locally relevant solutions. These interventions will aid in spreading awareness about the virus and the best way to deal with it,” Makthala said.

The Covid-19 problem is acute in rural areas as they do not have the right resources or the required awareness. The online hackathon, which will continue till March 28, will aim to collate ideas from varied fields to bring standard information and processes, particularly to rural areas.

“We have apps that remind us to drink water. We can also have similar things to remind about care to be taken while fighting the pandemic. This could even be a simple nudge to wash the hands,” the TITA president said about possible outcomes of the hackathon.

“The hackathon will not disturb the schedule of the workforce as many of the youth are already working from home,” Makthala said adding that during the hackathon, the participants will work on solutions from home as it is an online exercise. The event will involve international participants too through TITA NRI chapters. Cash prizes, participant certificates and rewards will be given, said Makthala.

Students, entrepreneurs, incubators, technologists, coders, healthcare providers and startups and medical institutions can participate in the event. These ideas will be turned into presentations, designs, code, websites, mobile apps, prototypes and more. The hackathon will focus on disease prevention, treatment pathways, and disease prediction.

Those interested to be part of the event can register @ bit.ly/CoronaHackathon (or) contact 8123123434, a note said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .