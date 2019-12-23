TITA to pilot coding in govt schools

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Riding on the success of Digithon Yatra, Telanagana Information Technology Association (TITA) will shortly launch a pilot programme to train government school students in coding and submit its report by January end.

The pilot project is in line with suggestions made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the need to expose students to new skills, according to TITA president, Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

He said the State Government is thinking to offer coding skills at the school level to inculcate problem solving skills among students. The decision to introduce coding skills at the school level is a joint initiative of the Departments of Education and ITE&C.

“This will boost the confidence of students of being in sync with the new technologies,” he said.

Makthala and two other members- Bharat Pattineni and Munipalli Naresh have toured select schools on Saturday to assess the ground situation including basic facilities, infrastructure and to gauge students’ inclination to learn new skills. The team interacted with head masters, innovation club members and other officials for their suggestions on introducing coding in schools.

TITA had earlier conducted Digithon Yatra in Atmakur, Amarachinta, Madhanapur and Kothakota mandals. It now plans to introduce coding programme in schools in the same mandals to build upon its previous experience. It already has set up Innovation Clubs comprising one student each from Class VIII & IX and one teacher from the school.

As part of the piloting of coding in schools, TITA will cover 33 schools in these four mandals. Three members belonging to the Innovation Club from each school will be trained in coding. Since they have already completed entry level training, they will now be trained in Scratch programming, HTML and Python over five days. The report will be ready by January end, Makthala added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.