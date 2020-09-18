TITA’s Digithon gets praise from University of Texas

TITA, in association with UTD, recently launched a programme to impart coding skills to enthusiasts to explore the domain of AI and Machine Learning.

Hyderabad: TITA’s Digithon efforts in honing the technical skills of the State’s youth has received appreciation from the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), one of the top 50 US varsities. The varsity has appreciated Telangana IT Association’s efforts done in the field of Artificial Intelligence training to youth and common citizens in Telangana. UTD in a letter to Telangana govt IT and Industry Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, praised TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala and his team for their efforts.

TITA, in association with UTD, recently launched a programme to impart coding skills to enthusiasts to explore the domain of AI and Machine Learning. As part of this programme, training will be provided to learners (having no prior technical knowledge) in areas like Scratch, Python programming languages. Those undertaking the programme will also get an internship. As many as three batches of learners have already completed the coding skill programme under the initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, Makthala thanked UTD for recognising TITA’s efforts in honing coding skills and other domains of AI. Makthala appealed learners to register themselves at bit.ly/digithon_academy to take part in the training session.

