Title song of Nagabhairavi out

The promo has created quite a buzz since the launch and the serial is likely to hit the television screens soon.

By | Published: 7:04 pm

A new daily soap titled Nagabhairavi is all set to entertain Zee Telugu audience this festive season. The fantasy drama stars Muddha Mandaram fame Pawon and Yashmi Gowda as leads while Gundamma Katha fame Kalki Raja and Ashwini play pivotal roles.

The title song of the show was shot in Ramanaidu Studios in August. Sung by Mangli, Raave Bhairavi, the song features evergreen actor Ramya Krishnan along with Pawon, Yashmi Gowda, Kalki Raja and Ashwini. Zee Telugu has unveiled this title song which showcases the plotline of the serial.

