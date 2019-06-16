TJAC spearheads State agitation

By | Published: 12:05 am 6:51 pm

This article details the situations that led to the formation of TJAC and the contribution of TJAC to the Telangana agitation

Background:

A turning point in the last phase of Telangana agitation was the Supreme Court judgement on Section 14 (f) declared on October 9, 2009. Section 14 (f) was a part of the Presidential order of 1975 issued to implement Article 371 (D) of the Indian Constitution. Article 371 (D) was added by the 32nd Constitutional Amendment Act 1972 to give effect to the six-point formula proposed by the Indira Gandhi government as a solution to the Jai Andhra movement.

Para-14 of the Presidential Order has Clauses (a) to (f) wherein certain posts and offices have been excluded from the applicability of the provisions of the Presidential order. The Clause 14 (f) reads as follows: “Nothing in this Order shall apply to: (f) any post of police officer as defined in clause (b) of Section 3 of the Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 F.” According to the judgment of the Supreme Court (in Civil Appeal No. 5141 of 2002) the city of Hyderabad shall have to be treated as a free zone for the post of police officer in Hyderabad.

The judgement sparked massive protests in Telangana region, while students and employees reacted the most to the judgement. As a part of their protest, the employees organised Telangana Udyoga Garjana on October 21, 2009 in Siddipet. TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in his speech at the meeting for the first time announced his intention to start a fast on to death as he opined that the formation of Telangana state is the only way out to the free zone issue.

KCR commenced his fast on November 29, 2009 with which protests in Telangana escalated to unprecedented levels. All forms of protests took place, and the restlessness and worry in the agitators resulted in several individuals committing suicide. The situation finally compelled the Central government to issue a favourable statement on formation of Telangana.

On December 9, 2009, the first positive step towards the formation of a separate Telangana state came in the form of a statement read out by then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on behalf of the government of India: “The process of forming the state of Telangana will be initiated.” With this statement, KCR ended his 11-day fast at NIMS Hospital.

However, in the next few days, darkness and uncertainty came back to haunt Telangana people. The public representatives from Andhra and Rayalaseema region resigned from their posts and lobbied hard for Congress party to change its stand. This led to a second announcement by the Central government on December 23, 2009. The Union Home Minister announced that it would hold wide ranging consultations with all political parties and groups in Andhra Pradesh before beginning the process of formation of Telangana state. This statement made it clear that the government of India’s intention was to delay the process of formation of Telangana indefinitely and therefore the need for a coordinated agitation for achieving the Telangana state. This resulted in the formation of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC).

On the night of December 23, 2009, after the announcement of the Central government, a meeting of all important leaders of the agitation was held in Congress party leader Jana Reddy’s house. In the meeting the decision to form a political JAC to coordinate the efforts of all the organisations and parties formed to agitate for the formation of Telangana state. A formal announcement on the formation of TJAC was made on December 24, 2009 at a press conference organised at Kalinga function hall, Banjara Hills. Prof Kodandaram was chosen as the chairman of the political JAC.

Political JAC, since its formation, played an important role in the agitation that successfully resulted in the formation of Telangana.

Activities of TJAC:

February 3, 2010 – Telangana Political JAC organized a human chain (Manavaharam) all over Telangana, while the main programme was conducted on Tank Bund

March 21, 2010 – JAC bus tour flagged off at Gun Park in the name of Telangana movement. It crossed Nalgonda and Khammam to reach Manuguru, where a massive public meeting was held.

January 17, 2011 – Rasta Roko was conducted on all the high ways, district centres in Telangana region by JAC demanding the introduction of Telangana Bill in the Parliament immediately.

February 17, 2011 – Non-cooperation started all over Telangana. It was one of the most important movements of the agitation. Irrespective of their party, almost all political representatives of Telangana supported the protest. During the movement:

TRS, TDP leaders obstructed the Governor’s speech in assembly. Tearing off the Governor’s speech copies, Harish Rao, Ramnath Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy rushed towards Governor’s podium. A person named Mallesh and another legislator manhandled Lok Satta MLA Jayaprakash Narayan for obstructing formation of Telangana state.

During this time, around 2,00,000 government employees in Telangana participated in the agitation by boycotting work and held rallies or played sports at the workplace while TRS MLAs travelled ticket-less in local trains.

Congress MP Madhu Yashki said even by creating constitutional crisis, Telangana state should be achieved.

Swamy Goud announced that employees would sign the register but would not attend to duties.

In the 10 districts of Telangana, non-cooperation movement continued in different forms from February 17, 2011 to March 4, 2011. Some ministerial employees of the Medak SP’s office registered their protest by going late to the office. As SP expressed his anger on the employees, JAC interfered and attempted to seize the SP office.

Railway Employees Joint Action Committee was formed in South Central Railway.

People in Telangana organised Palle Palle Pattala Paiki (every village on the track). This was organised in response to the call given by the JAC.

DGP Aravind Rao revealed that 343 arrested due to precautionary measures and 1,706 were arrested for participating in the Rail Roko.

–To be continued next week

–Deepika Reddy, Director of Shikara Academy

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter