TMI Group, Williams partner to help IIT students get placed in Japan

Candidates go through a multi-step selection process before being offered an opportunity to intern and then pre-placement offers are released based on their performance during the internship.

Hyderabad: With an aim to provide IITians access to the Japan market for internship opportunities, TMI Group has partnered with Williams to launch a student-friendly programme called GALK.

As part of the programme, students from IIT get the opportunity to intern with Japanese companies at the end of their third year during the summer vacation.

“Given the Covid scenario, all the internships are being managed remotely, and the candidates do not have to travel to Japan. The partnership with TMI has allowed us to expand to many more IITs in 2020, despite the current pandemic. We have delivered pre-placement talks in IITs and over 1,000 students have indicated their interest and are undergoing the process to be selected. We hope to increase the internships from 18 last year to over 50 this year,” said Toyoaki Machida, CEO, Willings Inc.

“We have partnered with Willings Inc. They have a mission to bring top talent from IITs into top Japanese organisations. TMI Group has been a leading recruiting company for the last 30 years and understands Indian talent very well. This partnership is a great opportunity to hire for Japan,” says B Ramakrishnan, group CEO, TMI Group.

