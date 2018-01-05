TMR Infra launches new project in Shadnagar

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: TMR Infra, a TMR Group has launched its new project TMR Terrain, a proposed satellite township at Kishan Nagar near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district.

Shadnagar is evolving into a major commercial and residential satellite town. In the years to come it will be a key hub, with several developers setting eye here. TMR managing director Mohan Reddy said “TMR Terrain is a 300 acre project that will comprise plots ranging from 165 sq yards to 400 sq yards plots.”

TMR Infra has been in the business of open plots for the last two decades. The company has designed layouts in all its projects that economically suit its customers.

Customers can choose from the available 410 plots that are available in 165, 183, 225, 333 and 400 sq yard plots.