TMREIS declares entrance tests results

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) on Thursday declared results for entrance tests conducted for admissions into intermediate first year, Class V and backlog vacancies in Classes VI, VII and VIII.

Out of 5,471 candidates who appeared the test for admissions into intermediate first year in TMR Junior Colleges, 843 candidates have been selected.

In a press statement B Shafiullah, secretary, TMREIS said the admission process for inter first year would begin after release of Class X results.

For Class V admissions, 27,071 students appeared the test of which 11,359 were selected. Similarly for backlog vacancies in Classes VI, VII and VIII, 3,948 students were selected out of 5,470 who took the entrance exam.

The secretary said admission process for Class V, VI, VII and VIII was in progress.

The parents have been asked to approach the respective schools where their wards were provisionally selected for process of admission. Candidates can view their results at any TMR Institutions or through the website http://tmreis.telangana.gov.in/

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.