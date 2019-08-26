TMREIS introduces ‘Activity Based Learning’ system in Telangana

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Learning at Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) is all set to move to next level with the introduction of Activity Based Learning (ABL) at all institutions of the society from Monday.

The ABL is a redesigned curriculum with better teaching method that encourages children to explore concepts with the help of teaching aids.

“With a principle of ‘learning through doing’, it develops a love for reading and understanding the subject. It provides an optimum learning environment where learning becomes joyful and lasting,” said B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS.

The ABL process divides the structure of the lesson and allows the teacher to evaluate the understanding at each level of teaching process. “TMREIS have developed ‘experimental programmes’ where children do science experiments and participate in robotics workshops which the students enjoy,” he said.

Shafiullah said that the aim is to focus on learning outcome of students and not on finishing the curriculum or just conducting examinations. The exposure to technology, usage of various tools of the trade and scientific applications are all part of this learning experience. “The students are provided with quality learning material and workbooks to ensure creative and engaging practice opportunities,” he said.

