TMREIS invites online applications

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates from minorities (Muslim, Christian, Parsi, Jain, Sikh & Buddhist) and non-minorities (SC,ST,BC & OCs) communities for fresh admissions in Class V in the 204 TMR Schools for 14,640 seats, in Intermediate 1st year in 83 TMR Junior Colleges including Centres of Excellence for 6,640 seats and against backlog vacancies in minorities category in classes VI,VII and VIII, across the State for the academic year 2020-21.

The online applications have to be made through TMREIS official website www.tmreis.telangana.gov.in and admissions will be through entrance test, a press release said.

The admission schedule released here on Saturday include submission of online application at free of cost between February 22 to March 20 and entrance tests to be held between April 12 and 20. The results will be published on May 2 followed by certificate verification and admissions between May 5 and 15. The classes are scheduled to start on June 12.

A.K. Khan, Advisor to Government of Telangana, Minorities Affairs, and President, TMREIS, launched the online registration for admissions portal for the academic year 2020-2021. B Shafiullah, Secretary, TMREIS requested the parents and students to utilize this opportunity and submit online application on or before March 20.

