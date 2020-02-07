TMREIS students develop fuel-free bike

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Six students from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) developed a fuel-free bike and named it ‘TMREIS UNIQONE’. The fuel-free e-bike can touch top speeds of 40 km to 60 km per hour.

The Class 10 students of Telangana Minority Residential School (TMRS), who developed the bike with meagre resources, included Md Saleem, J Akash, Akil Kumar, Sd. Alam, Mallikarjun and Md Isanulla Khan. While the bike does not need diesel or petrol, it is powered by a permanent magnet brushless DC (or BLDC) motor, power controller, dynamo, batteries and MCB box, according to a press release.

According to TMREIS Secretary B Shafiullah, during his visit to TMRS Kagaznagar, the six students expressed their desire to develop the bike and sought his help in completing their project. In order to encourage them, TMREIS decided to provide them with special facilities at TMRS Bahadurpura Boys School and the students were also provided boarding and lodging facilities there.

Shafiullah said the Society would encourage more students of TMR schools to take up such activities. As part of these efforts, an exposure workshop to such technologies for the students would be organised during the upcoming summer vacations. Efforts were on the rope in researchers and experts from IIT-Hyderabad to groom students from TMRS schools across the State in cutting-edge technologies, he said.

