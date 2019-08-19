TMREIS students excel in shooting tourney held in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:09 pm

Hyderabad: Students from Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) impressed by bagging six medals including two gold in the recently-concluded State Open Rifle Shooting Championship held at SATS Shooting Range, Gachibowli. Two students, Mohd Salman from Parkala boys school and Naila Anwer from Bahadurpura girls school clinched the yellow medals in the 10m youth men category and 10m youth women categories respectively.

A total of 21 students from TMR schools in various districts had participated in the tournament. Meanwhile, 11 students were selected to represent the State team in the 11th South Zone Shooting Championship to be held in Idukki, Kerala. B Shafiuallah IFS, Secretary TMREIS congratulated the students

and urged them to win more medals in the future.

Winners: Gold: 1. Mohd Salman (10m, youth men) Parkala Boys School, 2. Naila Anwer (10m youth women) Bahadurpura School; Silver: 1. Haji Abdul Rasheed (10m youth men) Sanathnagar Boys School; 2. Raviteja Goud: (10m junior) Devarakonda Boys School, Shireen Sumaiyah (10m junior) Golconda School; Bronze: Naila Anwer (10m women), 1. Shireen Sumaiya (Youth women) Golconda School.

