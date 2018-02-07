TN Civil Supplies interacts with Hyderabad counterpart

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies department officials on Wednesday interacted with their counterparts in Hyderabad to understand the measures taken by the Civil Supplies department here to prevent pilferage PDS rice, a statement said.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Department CID, Prateep V Philip, who visited Civil Supplies Bhavan and interacted with Commissioner C V Anand, appreciated the department’s efforts in leveraging IT and T-Ration mobile app meant to put breaks to irregularities.

He said, in Tamil Nadu, up to 40 per cent of ration rice is trafficked to black market. “The purpose of this visit is to study the innovative steps implemented by Telangana Civil Supplies Department in putting breaks to irregularities and to implement the same procedure in our State as well,” he said.

According to press release, Prateep, during his two days visit, has reviewed the performance of Command Control Centre, T-Ration app, working of Closed Circuit (CC) Cameras in Hyderabad Civil Supplies Corporation godown and ePoS machine performance at a Fair Price Shop situated in Chintal Basti.

Commissioner for Civil Supplies C V Anand said that Online Procurement Management System was introduced to purchase paddy directly from farmer and to pay him directly depositing money into his account through online.