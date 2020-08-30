TN extends Covid-19 lockdown till Sept 30 with relaxations

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday announced the extension of coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till September 30, but with several relaxations including scrapping of Sunday lockdown, e-pass system for inter-district journey and others.

In a statement issued here Palaniswami said the lockdown has been extended based on the feedback given by the District Collectors, public health and medical experts.

He said the restrictions will continue to be applicable in Covid-19 containment zones.

The fresh relaxations that would be effective from are:

-Scrapping of e-pass system for inter-district travel. However for those coming from other states and overseas by train/air e-pass is compulsory.

-Places of worship to be open for public.

-Operating of public transport. -Resumption of metro rail services from Sept 7.

-Opening of showrooms and stores with full staff.

-Shops, hotels to remain open till 8 p.m.

-Companies including IT organisations can function with 100 per cent staff.

-Hotels, resorts, recreation clubs, gyms, parks, stadia to be opened.

–

All government offices, banks and others to work with 100 per cent staff strength.

-Resumption of movie shooting with 75 persons.

-Resumption of inter-state train services and increase in number of domestic flights arrival to 50.

The Chief Minister also said all educational and research institutions will continue to be closed.

Similarly, theatres, amusement parks, swimming pools, zoo, museums and places where people would congregate in large numbers will continue to be closed.

He, however, added that the ban on processions will continue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .