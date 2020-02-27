TNGO unions observe Demands Day in Khammam

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Khammam: The members and leaders of TNGOs Union observed ‘Demands Day’ and staged a demonstration at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The Demands Day was observed following a call given by All India State Government Employees Federation seeking the Central and State governments to address their various demands which have been pending for long.

The TNGOs Union district president and Employees JAC chairman P Raja Rao, addressing the gathering, urged the governments to quit anti-employee policies. The employees have been demanding continuation of old pension scheme, increase income tax exemption limit and interim relief, he said. In addition to that, issues like PRC, equal work – equal wage and regularisation of contract and outsourcing employees were also pending to be addressed. The governments have to make immediate steps to address the employees’ just demands, Raja Rao stressed.

TNGOs district secretary G Balakrishna, leaders B Venkateswar Rao, Kodi Lingaiah, Valloji Srinivas, Durga Prasad, Ramana Yadav and others participated in the dharna.

