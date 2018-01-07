TNGOs vital part of government, says Kavitha

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:34 am

Nizamabad: Government and employees are like lamp and light. They play key role in implementing various government policies. Hence, TNGOs are part of the family that is the Telangana government, said Nizamabad MP Kavitha.

The MP on Saturday participated as chief guest in TNGOs’ Standing Committee meeting held at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium and unveiled 2018 diary and calendar.

The TNGOs played a key role in Telangana movement. From 1969, they fought for Telangana society and its rights and achieved GO 610, In 1969, the Telangana movement failed for various reasons and was revived in 2001. But the TNGOs did not lose spirit and participated in the movement with enthusiasm, she said.

Kavitha said that the TNGOs fight for 14 long years, while doing their duties at Secretariat and districts. Due to this, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been implementing various development schemes. She said that the State government had been fulfilling its various promises with the support of employees. Anganwadi system was the best example, the MP added.

She promised Nizamabad district TNGOs that she would try to sanction Rs 1 crore for the construction of a building for TNOGs at Nizamabad, and also take steps to start wellness centre for employees and journalists.

The MP unveiled TNGOs’ calendar and diary for 2018. TNGOs’ former leaders and Telangana State Beverages Corporation chairman Devi Prasad Rao, TNGOs Central Association president Karam Ravinder Reddy, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLC VG Goud, ZP Chairman D Raju, Nizamabad Mayor Aakula Sujatha, Nizamabad Collector Rammohan Rao and JC Ravinder Reddy participated in the meeting.