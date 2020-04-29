To stay or to leave?

By | Published: 29th Apr 2020 12:05 am 12:00 am

Though partial rollback has begun in some low risk districts, a large part of urban India is still following the restrictive rules. This public health emergency has added to the fears of expected layoffs and hiring freeze across sectors due to economic uncertainty. However, the worst affected are the homeless and migrant casual labourers. For the first time, the vulnerability and misery of migrant workers have become unignorably visible and a major concern for the government. No work, no wage guarantee and difficulty to make ends meet along with monthly house rents add to their plight.

Feeling of insecurity due to lack of support and uncertainty about the situation was reflected in the desperate attempt of thousands of migrants gathered at Bandra railway station in Mumbai and Surat in Gujarat, wanting to leave the city. This was the third such incidence, after migrants in large numbers travelling from Mumbai railway station and Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus terminus after the lockdown was announced, mass violating the guidelines on social distancing and hygiene, and the very purpose of the lockdown.

Severely Affected

This shows not only lack of preparedness before calling a lockdown by the national government but also points towards weak labour welfare institutions overlooking the rights of a large number of informal workers, in general, and migrant workers and their dependants, in particular.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey report (2017-18), around 30 million were unemployed in 2017-18 and almost 80% of workers were engaged in casual and self-employment. With less than 10% of workers in the formal sector, the numbers affected due to the lockdown, directly, is huge. Though the government has asked the employers not to cut down on payment and employment, it applies only to a limited number of companies where employees can work from home or those providing essential services or in the public sector.

Migrant status further adds to their worry, apart from hunger, due to the high cost of living, including housing and food, and lack of health and food-ration services. At this point when both international and State borders are sealed, this question has become even more important to ask: in whose domain does ensuring migrant’s welfare fall? Is it the administration at destination, at origin, or both? However, this can be debated at a later point. What is more urgent is to prepare a plan to provide basic facilities to the migrants at their destination only during the lockdown and ensure measures to prevent further spread.

Rural Migrants

As per the 2011 Census, 37.6% of the population are migrants in India. Though many of them migrate to join their family or have moved with them, a significant proportion migrates for/in search of work, which is high among the rural migrants. According to the Report of the Working Group on Migration, the share of migrants in the urban workforce is quite high (33% of male and 56% female workers in urban India are migrants). This includes both inter-State and within-State migrants. Those from rural areas are dominantly employed in manufacturing and traditional services like trade, hotels and transportation. Whereas migrants from urban areas are usually employed in better jobs like public services in health and education sectors and also in modern services like real estate, financial intermediation and information technology.

While many who came earlier may have better jobs and networks, it’s the new migrants, mostly from rural areas, who tend to be more vulnerable. The 2011 Census shows that within four years — 2007 to 2011 — only 13.7 million individuals migrated from villages to cities, among them 35% (4.8 million) being workers. Four destination States with highest rural-urban migration rate in this period are Delhi (4.7% of population), Gujarat (3%), Kerala (3%) and Maharashtra (2.7%). States like Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh show moderate rate of migration (1.5-2%). Highest outmigration is from relatively less developed States such as Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and MP.

The proportions, however, hides the real numbers. More than 30 lakh rural migrants moved to urban areas of Maharashtra in these four years, while 18 lakh moved to Gujarat and 8 lakh to Delhi (see infographics). The associated family members are no less vulnerable due to their association with migrant workers. While the numbers are huge, due to strict restrictions on travel to contain the spread of the contagious virus, it is essential to provide adequate basic services to these migrants. From the available data (eg, Census, railway traffic) such districts with high inmigration and concentration of migrants may be identified and resources may be provided accordingly through local authorities. Similar plans would be required for the districts with high outmigration, which may experience reverse migration after the lockdown period.

Tight Resources

Since less developed States have a much higher number of outmigrants, returning migrants may add to the demands on their already tight resources. With thousands of migrants still stranded, appropriate measures must be taken by respective States to ensure their safety and availability of basic facilities.

The government of India announced a Rs 1.7-lakh-crore (0.89% of GDP in 2018-19) relief package. This package mainly aims at small farmers, MGNREGS and construction workers, health workers and organised sector regular employees. Though this is a welcome step, for a larger informal economy like in India, these social security measures may not be adequate to address the challenges faced, particularly by the economically weaker sections of society. Further, homeless and a large number of unregistered migrants are likely to be left out. Higher allocation of funds and resources, focusing on high migrant districts and locations, strict guidelines to employers and landlords, large-scale distributions of masks and sanitation kits, and ensuring availability of water will be important. This can be done through the local administration at the ward level and help from NGOs and community volunteers.

Providing ration-to-home facility, timely transfers of social security benefits and regular communication from national, State and local authorities may ease the crisis. The additional release of Rs 11,092 crore by the Central government to all States for providing food and shelter to migrant labourers and homeless people under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund needs to be strategically utilised along with State’s own relief packages in this regard. Though some of these measures are already being planned, it is crucial to continue, regularise and scale up them.

(Dr Bera is Consultant, Indian Institute of Dalit Studies, New Delhi. Parida is Research Fellow, Verghese Kurien Centre for Excellence, Institute of Rural Management, Anand. Views expressed are personal)

