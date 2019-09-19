To whom did Kodela make his last call?

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police are yet to reveal the identity of the person to whom former Andhra Pradesh Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao made a phone call and spoke minutes before he allegedly ended his life on Monday.

Investigators, who grilled over a dozen persons so far after Rao’s alleged suicide, however, indicated that they were yet to question the person who received the call from Rao.

“If we question the person with whom Rao spoke at around 8.30 am before entering his room, we will be able to get more clarity in the case,” a senior official said, adding that once they complete the analysis of Call Data Record (CDR) details of Rao, apart from receiving the autopsy report, they would expedite the investigation.

Rao’s son Sivarama Krishna would also be questioned, the official said. Meanwhile, the statements of Rao’s other family members were yet to be recorded as they were busy in conducting the last rites at his native place in Narsaraopet in Guntur district on Wednesday.

His daughter P Vijayalaxmi had lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police on Monday afternoon, after the 72-year-old Rao was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a cable wire in his house at Banjara Hills on Monday morning. “If we have any suspicion about a person in the case, we will question him,” the official said, adding the police were yet to receive the autopsy report from the forensic doctors of Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The police in the meantime, also received a copy of the complaint filed by Rao’s nephew K Sai in Sattenepalli in Guntur district against Rao’s son Sivarama Krishna.

“We will first seek the opinion of legal experts on the complaint given by Sai and then proceed further,” the official said, stating that Rao’s mobile phone was yet to be traced.

