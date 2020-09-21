Tobacco products worth Rs 26 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police raided a warehouse at Begum Bazaar and seized tobacco products and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 26 lakh on Monday.

According to the police, Syed Mohd Yousuf, the owner of Deccan Chalia Stores, was allegedly supplying the contraband to retail shop owners and pan shops across the city illegally and earning profits. He had stocked huge quantity of gutkha and foreign cigarettes at the warehouse. Chand Basha, SHO (Shahinayathgunj), along with his team raided the place and seized the material. A case has been booked.

