Tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:30 am

Karimnagar: Police busted a gang selling banned gutka and detained four of its members. Tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh were seized from their possession.

Based on reliable information, Task Force and Thimmapur police on Tuesday conducted checks in Parlapalli of Thimmapur mandal and arrested Chanda Prasanth, Kaparthi Srinivas and Koheda of Siddipet district.

Banned gutka packets were seized. Based on the information given by them, police arrested another two persons Juluri Sammohan and Bandla Nagaraju of Siddipet.

