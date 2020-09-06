Tobacco products worth Rs 6.83 lakh seized in Khammam

K Srinivas of Rayagudem in Nelakondapalli mandal was said to have bought the products from Bidar in Karnataka to be sold in Khammam

Khammam: Task Force police seized banned tobacco products worth Rs 6.83 lakh at Nelakondapalli in the district on Sunday.

According to ACP (Task Force) G Venkat Rao, police found a car moving suspiciously during vehicle inspection on Khammam-Kodad road on the outskirts of Nelakondapalli. During inspection, police found seven sacks of tobacco products in the vehicle.

K Srinivas of Rayagudem in Nelakondapalli mandal was said to have bought the products from Bidar in Karnataka to be sold in Khammam. The car driver cum owner Sk Anwar Pasha was taken into custody and handed over to Nelakondapalli police.

CI Venkat Swamy, SI Prasad, constables Hamid and Chenna Rao took part in the raid.

Two held with ganja

In Kothagudem, police seized dry ganja worth about Rs 12.38 lakh at Bhadrachalam town in the district on Sunday. Inspector of Police T Swamy informed that SI B Mahesh and team had intercepted a car at Ambedkar Centre and found 82 kg of ganja in that car.

Yogesh Kumar and Hasam Ali of Haryana who were smuggling ganja were arrested in the incident.

200 quintals PDS rice recovered

In another incident, Khammam (Rural) police seized 200 quintals of PDS rice being transported illegally in a lorry to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh from Khammam. One Narra Peddulu of Mangaligudem and driver Sk Nazeer of Kodad were arrested and the lorry was seized.

