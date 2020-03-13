Today’s updates on COVID-19 scare in India

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: Even as the fear of spreading Coronavirus grips India after the Union Healthy Ministry put the number of cases in India at 81, a 69-year-old woman died of the virus, making it the second COVID-19 death in the country.

A 76-year-old man from Karnataka was the first person to die of coronavirus in the country.

In a major case of COVID-19 scare, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonar was reported to have tested positive. However, the Brazilian President later made an official statement saying that he was tested negative. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was also tested positive for the virus, forcing the PM to be in isolation.

Meanwhile some Indian States, in order to contain the spread of the virus, went into battle mode on Friday and announced a lockdown of places which see large crowd gatherings. Public spaces such as schools, malls, theatres and gyms have been instructed to remain shut until further notices are issued in this respect.

Here is a Rundown:

Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight.

A day after the country’s first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, the State government on Friday leapt into action announcing lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week.

Delhi government declared COVID-19 an epidemic and announced shutting down of schools, colleges and cinema halls till March 31.

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered closure of private and government schools for an indefinite period and shutting down of cinema halls till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat, a senior official.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced that two fresh cases of coronavirus cases have been reported. With this the total number of affected cases has touched 22, of which three were cured.

Indian Army has postponed all recruitment rallies by a month, and has asked its personnel to travel only for essential duties in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

