Toddler dies as car hits auto-rickshaw in Mancherial

By | Published: 1:49 am

Mancherial: A toddler died and three others sustained injuries when a car rammed into an auto-rickshaw at Venkatraopet village in Luxettipet mandal on Monday night. The injured were hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable.

Luxettipet SI Madhusudan said the deceased was identified as Ammulu, a 28-day-old infant, who was travelling along with her parents belonging to Kommugudem in Luxettipet. The injured are Manhoar, his wife Shantavva and Satyanarayana, driver of the autorickshaw.

The infant, who suffered severe head injuries, wa rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead. The parents of the deceased Manohar and his wife were returning to their village after visiting Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Gudem when their car hit the three-wheeleer from behind, said the police. Based on a complaint received from Lachanna, brother of Manohar, a case was registered and the investigation is underway, they added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter