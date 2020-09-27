Toddler run over by car in Nizamabad

Manaswini (18 months) was playing outside the watchman’s room when an apartment owner tried to take out his car. As he did not notice the child, he drove over her

Nizamabad: A toddler, daughter of a building’s watchman, was run over by a car in the parking lot leading to her instantaneous death on Sunday.

According to police, Manaswini (18 months) was playing outside the watchman’s room when an apartment owner tried to take out his car. As he did not notice the child, he drove over her.

A case has been registered.

