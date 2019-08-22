Toddler survives after falling in open manhole in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling into an open manhole in Gudimalkapur here on Wednesday evening.

According to the Tappachabutra police, Dikshat, who was playing near his house, slipped and fell into the manhole at the GBS function hall in Mahavir Yadav Nagar in Gudimalkapur around 4 pm.

“He did not see the manhole and fell into it. Fortunately, a local resident saw this and rushed to his rescue and saved him. He suffered minor injuries,” Tappachabutra police inspector G.Santosh Kumar said, adding that Dikshath was shifted to Niloufer Hospital for treatment.

“He has been kept under observation and his condition is said to be stable. He is recuperating from the injuries,” police said here on Thursday.

The local residents have alleged that officials are digging up roads and taking up sewage repair works without following safety measures. They alleged negligence on part of the Water Board and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the incident.

Based on a complaint from the infant’s family, the Tappachabutra police have booked a case under section 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating. However police are yet to name anyone in the case.

“For now we have booked a case of negligence in the matter. Based on further investigation, action against those responsible will be taken. We will issue notices to the Water Board, GHMC and other departments concerned,” police said, adding that based on their replies, further investigation would be done.

