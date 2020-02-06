Toddlers capable of selfless behaviour

By | Published: 6:41 pm

A recent study suggests that humans begin to display altruistic behavior from a much younger age than previously thought. A group of researchers elucidated through experimentation that even infants are capable of acts of selflessness.

In a study carried upon 100 19-month-olds by the University of Washington’s Institute for Learning & Brain Sciences (I-LABS), the researchers found that children, even when hungry, gave a tasty snack to a stranger in need. The findings not only show that infants engage in altruistic behavior, but also suggest that early social experiences can shape altruism.

“We think altruism is important to study because it is one of the most distinctive aspects of being human. It is an important part of the moral fabric of society,” said Rodolfo Cortes Barragan, a postdoctoral researcher at I-LABS and lead author on the study.”We adults help each other when we see another in need and we do this even if there is a cost to the self. So we tested the roots of this in infants.”

For this study, researchers chose kid-friendly fruits — including bananas, blueberries, and grapes — and set up an interaction between child and researcher. The goal was to determine whether the child would — without encouragement, verbal instruction or reinforcement — spontaneously give an appealing food to an unfamiliar person.The results mirrored those from the previous study. Fully 37 per cent of the test group offered the fruit to the researcher while none of the children in the control group did so.

The research team also analysed whether children offered fruit on the first trial of the experiment or got better during the process, for example, and whether children from particular types of family environments helped more. These results fit well with previous studies with adults that show positive influences of having a cultural background that emphasises “interdependence”.