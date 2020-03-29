Toddy addict injures self in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Nizamabad: One person behaved frantically and injured self with blade in Bodhan town, due to withdrawal symptoms, as there was no availability of toddy due lockdown.

Ajaz, a resident of 38th ward of Bodhan, is a toddy addict. Due to the lockdown, toddy was not available from last one week. From last two days Ajaz was behaving frantically, on Sunday he cut his stomach with a blade.

Family members shifted Ajaz to Bodhan Area Hospital, where doctors provided first-aid and shifted him to Nizamabad GGH for better treatment.

