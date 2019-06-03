Toddy tapper killed in Yadadri-Bhongir as tree falls on him

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A toddy tapper died after a tree broke on fell on him. He was climbing the tree when it broke due to the impact of strong winds at Mallapur village of Yadagirigutta mandal in the district on Monday.

Another person standing nearby was injured in the incident. The victim was identified as Shikha Chandraiah (55). He was found dead with the rope used for climbing the tree around his neck.

The injured person was identified as Erukala Rajaiah. He was shifted to a local hospital and his condition was out of danger.

Yadagirigutta police rushed to the spot and shifted the body of Chandraiah to Area Hospital in Bhongir for postmortem.

Several electricity poles and trees were uprooted at Mallapuram, Datharpalli and Rallajanagam villages in Yadagirigutta mandal.

