Together, we stand united

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 5:18 pm

A movement intended to empower daughters to go outside safe, confident and without fear, the #GoSafeOutside initiative encourages women, in particular mothers, to take a stance on eve-teasing in order to make the world a safer environment for young girls all over the place.

Conceptualised by Hamam, the all-organic soap advertised to protect your body from unwanted elements, this undertaking provides a similar idea of protecting girls from unwanted attention in the outside world.

From mothers that simply want to partake in this inspiring moment to well-known celebrities such as actors, Shriya Saran and Sai Tamhankar, praising the purpose on social media platforms, #GoSafeOutside has echoed a new level of awareness amongst the community dedicated towards female empowerment. In addition to addressing a critical issue that has been existent for a long time now, the initiative plays on the mere idea that even a common person can stand up to look out for someone in need for their help.