‘Toilets on wheels’ to be painted in pink: Ajay Kumar

Khammam: The ‘Toilet on Wheels’ meant for women across the State will be uniformly coloured in pink, informed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar on Wednesday.

The decision was taken following directions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, he said, adding that painting the mobile toilets uniformly would make it easy to identify them.

He along with the District Collector RV Karnan inspected the newly painted buses at SR&BGNR College in Khammam on Wednesday. He said efforts were on to provide the Mobile She Toilets in all municipalities soon.

Textbooks distribution launched

Later, Ajay Kumar launched the distribution of free textbooks to students of government schools at Indira Nagar Government School in Khammam. As the reopening of schools was being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic the textbooks were being distributed so that the students could learn at home, he said.

As many as 5.65 lakh textbooks would be supplied in Khammam district for nearly 1.07 lakh students studying in 1329 schools that include government, aided and residential schools, he added.

