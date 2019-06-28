‘Token no’ for Group II interviews in Telangana

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: A foolproof mechanism has been put in place by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) for conducting interviews or oral tests for posts under Group-II services starting July 1. Candidates appearing for the interview will be given a unique token number which is generated using their hall ticket. This is done by drawing candidates randomly and unique numbers are allotted before the interview. The coding is done in such a way that it is not possible to identify the candidate by name, hall ticket number, community, university, district or region.

Like other recruitments, posts under Group-II services will have multiple interview boards which will be grilling the candidates. With multiple boards and unique token numbers provided to candidates, the interviewees will not even know to which board they would be sent. Likewise, members of the interview panel will not know any details of the candidates except the token number. Thus the system ensures zero favouritism and there will no scope for bias against any candidate during the interview.

According to the Commission authorities, the system was successful in previous recruitments and also helped in expediting the process of interviews. It was now being extended for recruitment to posts under Group-II services, they said. The PSC has also brought in reforms in awarding marks to candidates during interviews.

The Commission has done away with physical sheets and introduced tabs for awarding marks. Hitherto, the board used to give marks to candidates in a proforma provided and later they would be sent to the Secretary of the Commission in a sealed cover for further processing. Now, marks will be given to candidates against the token number by the board in a tab which is connected to a server where it will be stored in the candidate’s file.

The new system has proved to be effective for the PSC as it cuts down time for compiling final marks of the interviewees. Over 2,000 candidates were provisionally shortlisted for the interviews for recruitment to 1,032 posts under Group-II services. Given a large number of interviewees, the process is expected to take about 45 days.

