Token of affection for your mother

By | Published: 10:06 pm

On Mother’s Day, we couldn’t be more excited. We all want to appreciate our mothers, pamper her, take care, show up, make her feel at ease and loved. So, this Mother’s Day, surprise her with something special. We may be busy or away from home, but can’t stop thinking and browsing options to gift our mothers something nice that she would make use of or cherish at all time.

Working mothers

LivTek India celebrates Mother’s Day by introducing ‘Mountains of The World’ collection by Monteverde USA targeting working mothers to salute the spirit of women empowerment. The Mountains of the World collection rejoices the world’s most appealing and inspiring natural wonders. The dynamic range of mountains of the world displays their exclusive tones and energy. Each pen is decorated with refined chrome trim, manufactured from solid acrylic resins, and features a smooth ergonomic clip.

Link: https://www.livtekindia.com/

For year-long fragrance

For a not-so-usual gift, try checking out the sophisticated perfume range from the ‘House of Ajmal’. After all, what better way to show how well you really know your mother than by choosing a scent for her that’s made of her favourite notes? From fruity to floral, spicy to citrus, House of Ajmal has a vast range of fragrances to put a smile on your mom’s face this Mother’s Day, and rest of the year too. Here’s a range of perfumes which can either represent your Mother’s personality or the one which she would like to achieve.

Link: https://bit.ly/2LAvYDY