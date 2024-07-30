Toll rises to 23 in Wayanad landslides, Army choppers unable to land in affected areas

By IANS Published Date - 30 July 2024, 10:48 AM

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel conduct rescue operation after huge landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district. — Photo:PTI

Kozhikode: The death toll in the massive landslides at Churalpara in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday reached 23, according to state Health Minister Veena George. George, speaking to reporters, said 23 bodies have been recovered so far and were kept in various hospital morgues.

Of those killed, four people, including a child, died in Chooralmala town of the district, while a one-year-old child of a family from Nepal died in Thondernad village, according to the Wayanad district authorities.

The landslides were reported to have occurred at around 2 am. Due to the inclement weather, two Helicopters were unable to land in the affected landslide areas and are now waiting at Kozhikode.

The two helicopters arrived with men and materials for commencing rescue operations but will have to wait to land in the affected areas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday morning after having discussions with top Kerala State Disaster Management Authority ( KSDMA) officials in the State capital city told the media that information about the landslide-affected areas was trickling in and at the moment it was a bit early to say more.

According to reports around 400 families are trapped in a few areas at Churalmala. State Health Minister Veena George said all the available health officials in and around the district are being asked to join the operations as there are reports of several getting injured.

“We have started to ensure that all medical supplies are being transported to the affected areas and in the hospitals in the area. Medical teams from Kannur and Kozhikode will be reaching out to speed up treatment of the injured people. At the moment 70 injured are being treated at a few hospitals in Wayanad,” said Minister George.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu told local media, “Around 2 am, landslides took place at least two to three times. At this point, few affected areas are cut off. The weather is also adverse for NDRF teams to go to some of these affected areas. Everyone is on alert. We will carry out the rescue in a coordinated manner. We are still ascertaining about how many people are trapped. All options, including airlifting people, are being looked into to ensure rescue work is carried out.”