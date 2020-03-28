Tollywood celebrities’ gesture for cine, healthcare staff

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Daggubati family- Suresh Babu, Rana and Venkatesh have announced Rs 1 crore to healthcare staff and film workers as the coronavirus pandemic impact has severely hit income groups in the industry.

With shoots of all the films called off in Telugu film industry, these workers have been struggling to meet their daily needs. Superstar Mahesh Babu too did his bit by contributing Rs 25 lakh for cine workers.

The help will be extended to poor artistes through Corona Crisis Charity. He has already announced Rs 1 crore as a donation toward Chief Minister Relief Fund of both the States governments.

Akkineni Nagarjuna also joined in announcing Rs 1 crore for the well-being of film workers. Daily wage film workers were facing crisis due to lack of shootings during the lockdown period of 21 days.

Nagarjuna also appealed everyone to understand the necessity of lockdown and asked people to strictly follow government guidelines in tackling the crisis.

To help poor artistes and technicians in the Telugu film industry, a Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) has been formed under the leadership of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Accordingly, Chiranjeevi will act as the chairman of the organisation while director N Shankar, Tammareddy Bharadwaj, Suresh Babu, C Kalyan, Dhamu, Benarjee will be the acting members of CCC. Director Meher Ramesh, Geetha Arts Babu, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, Parachuri Gopalakrishna, Komaram Venkatesh, all leaders associated with artistes’ welfare associations will take part in the charity works.

