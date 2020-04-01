Tollywood fights corona war with ‘song weapon’

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: After extending a helping hand to the poor, Telugu film industry celebrities have yet again come together to fight against coronavirus with a song as weapon.

“We gonna fight corona edhemaina… Chinnadhile manalo unna dhairyamkanna …” goes the lyrics of the song. Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi, singer Saluri Koteswara Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej, the song is going viral with netizens sharing it widely on social media.

“The song just came to my mind on the spur of the moment. I took out my guitar, tuned it and immediately sent to our writer Srinivas Mouli. When I first sent it to Megastar Chiranjeevi, he immediately appreciated stating the song inspired him very much as it has a message to spread,” said Saluri Koteswara Rao speaking to Telangana Today.

With a run time of three minutes, the song gives a social message of staying indoors and maintaining hygiene to win the war against coronavirus.

“The song is meant to bring about an awareness among people in this troubled times. It is getting enormous response on social media,” he added. The singer said young writer Srinivas Mouli equally deserves credit for penning the lyrics.

It took four days to shoot the whole song as it required permissions from the authorities. “One whole day went for editing it. Actors like Balakrishna, Ram Charan, Venkatesh Daggubati were supposed to act in the song. But they could not make it due to other works,” he said.

Singer Koti is getting ready to compose another interesting song on the present situation. “Who is behind this unknown calamity? Everyone should question themselves – the new song is being penned by Sirivennala Sitharama Sastry garu. I have already given the tune. The song will be ready in another six days,” he says.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .