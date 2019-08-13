Tollywood hero fined by Hyderabad traffic cops

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta traffic police imposed a fine of Rs 500 on Tollywood actor Naga Shourya for using tinted glass on his vehicle.

According to Traffic Inspector M Ravi, the actor was travelling in his Ford Endeavour SUV from Jubilee Hills towards Punjagutta when the traffic police stopped the vehicle.

“As having a tinted glass is a violation of the law, we imposed a fine of Rs 500 on the vehicle. The amount was paid by Naga Shourya and he was allowed to go,” said the Inspector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter