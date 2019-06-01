Tollywood writer booked for harassing wife in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police registered cheating and harassment cases against a Tollywood film writer for harassing his wife.

Police said Y Goutham, who was working as an assistant writer in Telugu films, met the woman who came to the city seeking opportunities in the film industry. They got into a relationship and decided to marry. But, Goutham later had disputes with her and refused to get married, following which she lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police. The police counselled them and they agreed to get married. The wedding took place a few days ago.

Disputes broke out again between the couple. Goutham allegedly took gold worth Rs 10 lakh and cash from his wife and started to harass her. Following this, she approached the Banjara Hills police again and lodged a complaint, stating that apart from taking the cash and gold from her, Goutham also asked her to leave his residence and give him a divorce.

The police registered cases of cheating and harassment against Goutham and reportedly detained him.

