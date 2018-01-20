Tom Hanks in awe of Meryl Streep

By | Published: 9:47 am

Los Angeles: Actor Tom Hanks says he was “afraid” of his ‘The Post’ co-star Meryl Streep.

The Steven Spielberg directorial has marked the first time the two Oscar winners have worked together, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I’m in awe of Meryl Streep. I was afraid of Meryl Streep. I did not know what to say to Meryl Streep,” Hanks told The I Paper.

The film follows Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) who, as the first female publisher of The Washington Post, relies on the help of editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) to catch up with The New York Times to break the story of the classified Pentagon Papers, which expose the US government’s lies about the Vietnam War.