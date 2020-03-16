Tom Hanks starrer ‘Greyhound’ to get June release

By | Published: 10:28 pm

New Delhi [India]: While fans around the globe are hoping of a speedy recovery for actor Tom Hanks, who has been tested positive for Coronavirus, movie enthusiasts can watch his next movie ‘Greyhound’ in the month of June, this year.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information on Twitter and wrote: “#TomHanks… #Greyhound to release in June 2020… Trailer out now.” Earlier the month, a two-minutes and 44-sec long captivating trailer of the film was dropped. Inspired by real-life events, the film is directed by Aaron Schneider from a screenplay by Hanks.

In the trailer, the 63-year-old actor is seen as a first-time captain who leads a convoy of allied ships carrying thousands of soldiers across to the front line. He and his team are seen battling the surrounding enemy boats, which follows the plot.

The ‘Forrest Gump’ actor was recently tested positive for the highly contagious virus along with his superstar wife Rita Wilson and has since then been in quarantine.The star couple seems to be enduring their isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in Australia’s Queensland with good cheer.